Wolves boss hails his team’s hunger to win

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton boss Peter Adams said his side were ‘right on it from the start’ as they dismantled a patched-up Peterborough side to run up a big 62-28 victory at Monmore Green.

Peter Adams
The Parrys International Wolves looked like they could be troubling the record books in the early stages as they roared into a 20-4 lead with four opening 5-1s, and their win on Monday night was never threatened.

Thankfully though the Panthers, who were without three senior riders, did get stuck in with Chris Harris producing some of his trademark racing moves to keep plenty of entertainment in the meeting.

Boss Peter Adams said: “I thought the margin of victory flattered us a little bit, because Peterborough did the best they could with what they’d got. But all of our boys knew the importance of the fixture, and they were on it right from the start.

“That’s two home matches running now that Drew Kemp has managed to win Heat 14, and he’s getting more dialled in now, and Leon Flint was very accomplished as well, I thought.

“But there was strength in every department of the team and we had far too much for a weakened Peterborough.”

Wolves now take a fortnight off before their next home meeting against Sheffield on Monday August 22.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

