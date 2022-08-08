Wolves eager to avoid a slip-up

Sam Masters is out after this crash last week

The Parrys International Wolves will be without skipper Sam Masters who is sidelined with a broken collarbone and a dislocated shoulder.

On a positive front, the Wolves No.1 underwent successful surgery in Poland on Thursday and the club will monitor his fitness situation over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, with all six Premiership clubs again in action tonight, rider replacement will cover Masters’ outings against the Panthers.

The Monmore men will be looking to add another three points to their tally to strengthen their grip on a place in the top four.

And while reigning Champions Peterborough have endured a nightmare campaign defending the title, currently sitting bottom of the pile, Van Straaten has warned his riders not to take anything for granted.

“With the way things are looking, most people would expect us to take the three points,” Van Straaten said.

“But it’s never easy racing with a rider down - particularly when he’s your No.1 and captain.

“So it’s going to need the other six Wolverhampton riders to raise their game and step up to the plate and make sure they get the job done.

“Peterborough are no slouches around Monmore Green and they’ve got a couple of riders in real good form at the minute.

“Chris Harris is almost proving unstoppable wherever he goes; he’s been rolling back the years in recent weeks and he’s been providing plenty of spectacular entertainment at tracks across the UK and I expect the same on Monday night.

“Benjamin Basso has really caught the eye for Peterborough as well so we’re expecting a good night of racing when you throw Hans Andersen into the mix as well.

“This is a potential banana skin for us - but if our riders ride their home circuit the way we know they can and really come together and battle as a group then I’m hoping we’ll have enough to earn another victory which is important.”

In other team news, former Wolf Broc Nicol guests in place of Scott Nicholls at reserve for Peterborough who has been granted compassionate leave.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters R/R, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.