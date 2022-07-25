Wolves miss Nick Morris as Lynn visit Monmore men

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Nick Morris.

The Aussie ace pulled out of his Championship commitments with Leicester over the weekend due to illness – and is consequently forced to miss the Parrys International Wolves’ clash against the side he enjoyed an unbeaten night over earlier in the season.

With Morris not currently in the team’s top three averages, the Monmore men have no other option than to operate rider replacement with Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Drew Kemp and Leon Flint eligible to cover his four programmed outings.

It’s another key fixture for the Wolves who are again aiming to create some daylight between themselves and tonight’s opponents to consolidate their place in the play-off places.

Wolves currently sit in fourth in the standings, nine points and one position ahead of King’s Lynn - but the Stars do have two meetings in hand.

That places extra importance on the fixture with club captain Sam Masters knowing three points are essential – especially after suffering their biggest defeat of the season to the Stars last time out.

And although they already beaten the Stars in the Black Country this year with a 53-37 victory in their league opener back in May, Masters is expecting a sterner test this time around.

“That turned out to be a pretty comfortable one for us in the end but King’s Lynn weren’t at full strength,” Masters said.

“They had two or three riders riding either part injured or ill and they weren’t as competitive as they normally would be.

“King’s Lynn do have a really good team.

“I know they’re sitting outside the play-offs in the table but it’s going to be tough.

“They’ve got some riders who can good around Monmore so we’re going to have to be on it ourselves.

“It is a pretty big meeting so we’ve just got to give it all we’ve got and make sure we get another home win.”

Wolverhampton’s rising star Leon Flint will appear at Monmore for the first time since being crowned British under-19 champion on Teesside last Thursday.

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn have booked former fans’ favourite Kyle Howarth to guest at No.1 who won the league with Wolves in 2016.

Elsewhere, the visitors include Thomas Jorgensen at reserve who top scored from the main body of the team with 14 points on their previous visit.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris R/R, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.