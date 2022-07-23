Rising Wolverhampton star Leon Flint crowned British under-19 champion

Leon Flint

The Parrys International Wolves’ Rising Star struck a 15-point maximum at Redcar on Thursday to seal his first major individual honour.

At one stage he was a slight doubt for the event after crashing heavily at Glasgow last week and had been off the bike since with back pains.

But he gritted his teeth and was relieved to head home with the ultimate reward.

“I was a bit stiff in my first couple of races,” Flint admitted.

“But I just kind of loosened up after that to be honest.

“Luckily, it’s quite a nice, round track so I wasn’t having to pull sort of mad shapes on it.

“It’s alright, I can steel feel it but I’m sure there’s a few riders out there riding with worse injuries than this so I don’t worry about it!

“I showed my class out there though.

“It wasn’t easy by any means; Jake (Mulford) was on a max as well so it was a last heat decider.

“I won’t lie I was a bit nervous going into it, there was a lot of pressure on us.

“From hearing other people say that you’re the clear favourite and things like that, it does put extra pressure on you but I was mainly putting it onto myself just believing that I should win it.

“But I’m happy to come away with the result and hopefully now some big steps forward.”

It builds Flint up nicely with two more national individual events coming up in August.

The 2022 Sports Insure British Final Championship takes place in Manchester a week on Monday (August 1, 7.30) with the British Under-21 Final at Birmingham’s Perry Barr Stadium on Wednesday, August 31 (7.30).