Wolverhampton skipper Sam Masters out amid fears of a broken foot

The Aussie ace has battled through the pain barrier over the past couple of weeks since sustaining a foot injury following a crash in Poland.

But the discomfort has grown and with the swelling gradually reducing, Masters underwent X-rays yesterday morning.

While there was nothing conclusive from those, he has now been referred to the specialist Telford Fracture Clinic for further examination today, with concern that he may have suffered a broken foot.

With all six Premiership clubs in action, it means the Parrys International Wolves have no choice but to use rider replacement, with all of Masters’ team-mates eligible to cover his programmed rides.

The Monmore men still remain hopeful of adding to their Premiership tally, though, after consolidating their place in the top four with victory at Peterborough on Monday, pulling them 11-points clear of the Panthers in fifth.

Fellow Aussie Ryan Douglas dropped just one point in that fixture and despite King’s Lynn currently sitting bottom of the table, he knows the six-man wolf pack will have to work hard for their points in Norfolk.

“Of course being without Sam is a blow but there’s no reason why we can’t get something from the meeting if we all carry on where we left off on Monday,” he said.

“King’s Lynn can be a tough place to go as an away rider but we can use the win over Peterborough as motivation and look to carry that on.”

And while the Parrys International Wolves would like to make life a bit easier for themselves by getting off to a good start, team manager Peter Adams won’t be too concerned if it takes his riders one outing each to get into their groove following recent patterns on the road.

“We’ve had quite a bit of experience this year of being eight points behind on the road, getting ourselves back into the fixture and then leading at or near the end,” Adams said.

“(At Peterborough) the boys didn’t panic; we knew that once the boys discovered exactly what the set-up should be we would come on strong and that’s how it turned out.”

KING’S LYNN: Niels-Kristian Iversen R/R, Richie Worrall, Richard Lawson, Lewis Kerr, Josh Pickering, Thomas Jorgensen, Jason Edwards.