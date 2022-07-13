Wolves boss Peter Adams happy for Wolves win at bogey track

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Belle Vue Aces - 20th June 2022.

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Parrys International Wolves who responded in fine style to last week’s home defeat to Ipswich.

The win moved the Monmore men up to third in the Premiership standings.

It was a determined display from Adams’ side who came from eight points down in the early exchanges.

After claiming their second league victory of the season at the East of England Arena, team manager Team manager Adams said: “We haven’t had a brilliant record (in Peterborough) over the years but certainly this year we’ve got the measure of them here which is very pleasing. We seem to be making a habit of being eight points behind in our away matches, we have been several times, but we’ve managed to get in front again.

“It took us a race or two to get into our stride but once we did, the team was very solid and everyone was scoring heavily so it’s a very well taken win – it’s just a shame we didn’t manage to get the extra point at the end but you can’t always have everything.”