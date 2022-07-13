Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves boss Peter Adams happy for Wolves win at bogey track

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolves boss Peter Adams was pleased to see his side come from behind to secure a victory at one of their bogey tracks.

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Belle Vue Aces - 20th June 2022.
Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Belle Vue Aces - 20th June 2022.

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Parrys International Wolves who responded in fine style to last week’s home defeat to Ipswich.

The win moved the Monmore men up to third in the Premiership standings.

It was a determined display from Adams’ side who came from eight points down in the early exchanges.

After claiming their second league victory of the season at the East of England Arena, team manager Team manager Adams said: “We haven’t had a brilliant record (in Peterborough) over the years but certainly this year we’ve got the measure of them here which is very pleasing. We seem to be making a habit of being eight points behind in our away matches, we have been several times, but we’ve managed to get in front again.

“It took us a race or two to get into our stride but once we did, the team was very solid and everyone was scoring heavily so it’s a very well taken win – it’s just a shame we didn’t manage to get the extra point at the end but you can’t always have everything.”

Wolves head to basement side King’s Lynn on Thursday (July 14, 7.30pm) before hosting round four of the Premiership Pairs at Monmore next Monday (July 18, 8pm).

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News