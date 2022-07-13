Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's speedway pairs pushed back to let heat abate

By Russell Youll

Wolverhampton have pushed back the start time of Monday’s Premiership Pairs event at Monmore Green due to the expected heatwave.

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Ipswich Witches - 9th May 2022
The fourth round of the new competition for 2022 will now get under way at 8pm with gates opening at 7pm.

Parrys International Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten explained: “It’s something I’ve made the decision to do relatively early in the build-up based on the forecast for next Monday.

“Amber warnings have been issued for extreme heat with temperatures set to be around 33/34C. While the majority of the terracing at Monmore is often protected by shade, that extra 30 minutes could help with the comfortable factor for supporters in attendance.

“There’ll be the usual refreshments available around the stadium and I’m sure the ice cream man is in for one of his busiest ever nights at Wolverhampton Speedway! It will also give us a little bit of extra, crucial track preparation time after the greyhound racing has finished and our track staff will have certainly earned a drink by the end of the night I’m sure.”

Normal admission prices will apply and that ‘advanced tickets’ and ‘readmission tickets’ will also be valid.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

