Wolves go third with fine victory over Peterborough

Wolves’ Ryan Douglas takes the lead in heat three in Peterborough last night. Picture courtesy Jeff Davies.

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Parrys International Wolves who responded in fine style to last week’s home defeat to Ipswich.

The win moves the Monmore men up to third in the Premiership standings, but just as, if not more importantly, 11 clear of Monday’s opponents who sit below the line in fifth.

It was a determined display from Peter Adams’ side who came from eight points down in the early exchanges.

Their night got off to a far from ideal start when Steve Worrall was distracted by twitchy home man Ulrich Ostergaard and broke the tapes – and with reserve Drew Kemp drafted into the re-run the Wolves conceded a 5-1.

Kemp made a quick getaway to Heat Two only to watch Peterborough’s Benjamin Basso fly by him on the entry to lap two, and it was a share of the spoils as Leon Flint worked hard to get regain third place ahead of Jordan Jenkins who packed up shortly after.

Wolves claimed their first race winner of the night in the third when Ryan Douglas rode a brilliant race around the outside to pass both Panthers on the opening lap.

Back-to-back 4-2s saw the hosts open up an eight point lead, maintained when Chris Harris continued his unbeaten start from three rides in Heat Six before a defining period in the fixture came as Wolves turned the screw.

The Monmore men were back level just two races later with successive maximums; a strong opening lap saw Luke Becker and Douglas strike the first before Flint and Worrall team rode superbly in Heat Eight.

An all-action ninth race produced a 3-3, luck on Wolves’ side when Peterborough captain Scott Nicholls suffered mechanical problems whilst in third.

But a third and fourth 5-1 in the space of five races saw the visitors turn the fixture on its head. Becker and Douglas again combined, this time coming through to hit the front before holding off a hard charging Harris while Worrall and Sam Masters both passed Hans Andersen with ease in Heat 11 to move ahead 39-27.

Harris returned to winning ways to win the next two heats, but stubborn rides from Becker, Masters and Morris meant only a couple of points were clawed back, allowing Douglas to steal the glory with a stunning last bend cutback on Basso to secure victory.

And while Harris produced an outstanding ride to deny the Aussie a paid maximum and Wolves the fourth league point that was up for grabs, it was still a huge night in the top-flight.

The Parrys International Wolves head to basement side King’s Lynn on Thursday (July 14, 7.30) before hosting Round Four of the Premiership Pairs at Monmore next Monday (July 18, 7.30).

PETERBOROUGH 42: Chris Harris 18+1, Benjamin Basso 14, Ulrich Ostergaard 6, Scott Nicholls 3+2, Hans Andersen 1, Jordan Jenkins 0, Michael Palm Toft R/R.