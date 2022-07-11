Wolves aiming to boost play-off hopes

Wolves speedway Picture: Paul Rose

Just four points separate the league’s top four teams with the Parrys International Wolves currently occupying the fourth and final play-off position.

They sit eight points ahead of Monday’s opponents and will be aiming to add to their tally to maintain the breathing space between the two sides.

After a torrid start to the season, the reigning Champions have seen their form improve over the past month or so and the Panthers finally moved off the bottom of the table with a home win over King’s Lynn last week.

The Parrys International Wolves have already enjoyed a victory at the East of England Arena this term though - and are keen to put last Monday’s home defeat to Ipswich well and truly behind them.

American ace Luke Becker, who enjoyed his best score of the season last week, says the Wolves are refocused and ready to go.

“We came up short last week but we have to come back stronger,” he said.

“It’s racing and you can never really guess what’s going to happen.

“It went well last time we were there; all the boys were firing and felt good.

“Peterborough definitely haven’t filled their boots like they did from last year when they were Champions but you definitely can’t underestimate them.

“They’ve started going pretty good at home again of late but we have to go there feeling confident and stay on our toes.”

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Ulrich Ostergaard, Michael Palm Toft r/r, Scott Nicholls, Hans Andersen, Benjamin Basso, Jordan Jenkins.