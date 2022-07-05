Wolves are left spell bound by Witches

Wolves stunned by Ipswich

The Parrys International Wolves lost 47-43 – a result which sent the Witches back to the top of the Premiership table.

Skipper Sam Masters was an injury doubt in the build-up after sustaining a foot injury over the weekend – but he showed no ill effects in the opener as he swept across his opponents, including 2017 world champion Jason Doyle, to win heat one.

The visitors moved ahead in the second despite being split by a smart move from Drew Kemp down the back straight before Luke Becker produced a brilliant ride to charge from third to first in heat three.

But the Wolves were slow away from the gates once again in the fourth and despite the best late efforts of Nick Morris, the Witches moved six ahead with the first 5-1 of the night.

Just two races later though, it was the hosts who bagged their opening maximum with a determined first corner from Steve Worrall and Masters to move back to within two.

Morris then became the first man to beat busy Ipswich reserve Erik Riss in Heat Seven before the Wolves pulled level in the eighth. Leon Flint came through for third, taking full advantage of a mistake by Ben Barker who, arguably, should have settled alongside his team-mate with Worrall comfortable out front for successive race victories.

The visitors came fighting back though and re-established their lead in heat nine, awarded a second 5-1 when Ryan Douglas hit the deck for the second time as he tried to find a way past Riss.

But it was soon level once again when the deadly duo of Masters and Worrall struck their second maximum of the night.

Doyle and Barker moved the scores to 34-32 in the visitors’ favour – and it looked set to get worse for the Wolves. But another breath-taking ride from Becker saw him deny the hosts another max, as again he blasted from third to first.

A defining moment happened in heat 13 though as Ipswich struck a 4-2, with Danny King’s pass on Morris boosting their mood further.

It set the Witches up nicely enough and when they banged in a third 5-1 in the penultimate race it ensured victory for the visitors.

They were denied the fourth league point up for grabs however when Masters and Becker combined for one last maximum in heat 15.

The Parrys International Wolves are next in Premiership action at Peterborough next Monday (July 11, 7.30pm) with Round Three of the 2022 Premiership Pairs taking place at King’s Lynn this Thursday (July 7, 7.30).

Wolverhampton 43: Sam Masters 12+2, Luke Becker 12, Steve Worrall 8+1, Nick Morris 6, Ryan Douglas 2+1, Drew Kemp 2, Leon Flint 1.