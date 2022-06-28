Wolves gain revenge with victory over champions

Sam Masters and Steve Worrall on their way to another 5-1. IMAGE: Jeff Davies

Talisman Sam Masters again led the way, bagging a four-ride paid maximum as the Parrys International Wolves comfortably heaped more misery on a stuttering Panthers side.

It was a different story last September when a 46-44 play-off semi-final win at Monmore Green teed up Peterborough’s push to the title in wet conditions but Wolves ruthlessly snuffed out weakened opposition this time.

Masters jetted away with the opener and seemed set to be joined by Steve Worrall only for Ulrich Ostergaard to recover and split the home duo.

Top-flight newcomer Benjamin Basso roared to victory in the reserve race but Drew Kemp and Leon Flint packed the minor places to share the second.

An equally great start from Ryan Douglas teed up a first 5-1 of the night in heat three, Luke Becker passing Hans Andersen before the end of the first lap to scamper away with second.

Flint’s super start to the fourth helped tame veteran Chris Harris, filing in behind Nick Morris for another comfortable maximum but the Panthers hit straight back when Douglas lifted and forced Becker into the fence with Andersen and Ostergaard winning the re-run.

Masters pushed his way past Harris on the back straight for 4-2 that extended to eight points Wolverhampton’s lead and although Harris was out again in heat seven as a tactical substitute, Morris took a shared race from tapes to flag to thwart the Panthers.

Steve Worrall and Flint started well in heat eight only for the pesky Ostergaard to briefly get by both, Worrall recovering on the back straight of lap two with Flint pressing to the very end and missing out on second by no more than the length of a bike.

A 10-point cushion became 12 when Douglas proved unstoppable in the ninth with the win all but assured when Steve Worrall was backed up by Masters in a comfortable heat 10 maximum.

Peterborough’s attempt to immediately hit back with a 5-1 was met with stubborn resistance from Morris who gave Ostergaard a taste of his own medicine, passing him to take second by the end of the opening lap.

The enigmatic Basso, who ran two lasts following victory in his opener, then blasted to victory after the interval but Becker took second to limit any damage.

Masters and Morris sought to administer the coup de grace in style, leading heat 13 from the off, and although Ostergaard and Harris passed Morris, Wolverhampton’s victory was secured.

Peterborough guest Richie Worrall flew out of the traps to take heat 14 but Douglas and Kemp kept at bay Basso to ensure the visitors would head home empty handed with Morris and Becker making light work of the final outing.

WOLVERHAMPTON 53: Sam Masters 11+1, Nick Morris 11, Luke Becker 8+1, Steve Worrall 8, Ryan Douglas 7+2, Leon Flint 4+2, Drew Kemp 4.