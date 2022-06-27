Wolves' Sam Masters is wary of Panthers threat

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Sam Masters.

The Parrys International Wolves have only failed to claim league points in just two of their eight Premiership fixtures to date and enjoyed a solid 49-41 victory over Belle Vue last time out at Monmore Green.

And while last season’s champions Peterborough currently sit bottom of the Premiership pile, their form has improved over the past couple of weeks.

A last-gasp Super Heat success over Sheffield was followed up by another home triumph over Ipswich, who they were one race away from beating away on Thursday until they were on the other end of Super Heat drama.

It means the Panthers have taken something from their last three league outings and know they need points on the road to revive their outside play-off hopes.

And that’s why Masters says it will require another all-round display from the Parrys International Wolves who are anticipating a stern challenge from the Panthers.

“Every meeting this year seems tough,” Masters said.

“They always seem to be going right down to the end with something to play for either way. I’m sure that’s good for the fans but I wouldn’t mind a comfortable meeting at some point really!

“Peterborough built a very similar team to last year which was killing it and won the league.

“Everybody knows they’ve got riders who are track specialists at Wolves if you like so we’re going to have to be on our game.”

Peterborough operate rider replacement for No.1 racer Michael Palm Toft while Richie Worrall guests for Scott Nicholls – both are sidelined following heavy crashes last week.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.