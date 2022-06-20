Wolves looking for revenge on the leaders

Sam Masters and Steve Worrall on their way to another 5-1. IMAGE: Jeff Davies

The two sides meet for a second consecutive Monday, with the Aces winning 51-39 last week in Manchester to take them to the top of the Premiership.

The Parrys International Wolves will be hoping to get back into their groove though as they race in front of their home fans for the first time in three weeks.

Last time out in the Black Country, the Monmore men produced a stunning second half display to run out 54-36 victors over well-fancied Sheffield.

And with this the first of three successive home fixtures, skipper Sam Masters wants to see his side capitalise and add a healthy amount of points to their tally.

“We’re doing OK at the minute but as a team we’ve just got to keep going,” Masters said. “It will be good to get a good run of home meetings in and it’s a good chance for us to add some points to the league. It would be an advantage if we could send all of them home with nothing as well but as long as we make sure we do enough to win, that’s the main thing.

“Belle Vue are a good team – but so are Sheffield and look at what we did to them at home.”

The Parrys International Wolves line up in their regular 1-7 riding order while a change to Matej Zagar’s greensheet average sees him move to No.1 for the visitors.

The main league action will be followed by six heats of Premiership Junior League racing between the two clubs.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.