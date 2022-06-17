Wolves second bottom of Pairs standings after a tough evening

Sam Masters (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves experienced a night to forget at Foxhall as they finished last out of the six clubs with just 14 points.

It leaves them fifth in the overall standings with four points – 12 behind leaders King’s Lynn and Sheffield with four rounds remaining.

Skipper Sam Masters scored all 14 of the Wolves’ points with team partner Ryan Douglas enduring a rare, tough night at the office and rising star Leon Flint missing out on the points in his one and only outing.

The Parrys International Wolves return to league action on Monday (7.30pm) when they host Belle Vue at Monmore.

It was the Aces side who came out on top 51-39 when the two met in Manchester earlier this week.

But Peter Adams’ men will be looking to gain revenge back on home shale where they enjoyed a stunning showing against pre-season favourites Sheffield last time out.

The Parrys International Wolves enjoyed a 50-40 success over Belle Vue at Monmore earlier in the season in the Premiership League Cup and will be aiming to replicate that performance and result to close the gap on the league leaders.

Premiership Pairs round two: Ipswich 12, Sheffield 8, Belle Vue 6, King’s Lynn 4, Peterborough 2, Wolverhampton 0.