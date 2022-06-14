Aces trump Wolves in bad night for Monmore men

Wolves speedway

The Parrys International Wolves lost 51-39 to Belle Vue on a night where the Monmore men found just four race winners.

It was a result which brought an end to their eight match winning sequence over the Aces – and one which saw the Manchester side extend their unbeaten home league run.

Things got off to a bright start for the visitors though when Steve Worrall and Skipper Sam Masters combined for an opening 5-1 - just as they did in their League Cup meeting in April.

But the hosts won the next eight races in succession, building up a 14-point advantage in the process.

In that period, heat-leader Nick Morris was withdrawn due to being in discomfort with a badly grazed arm, not helping Wolves’ cause against a Belle Vue side growing in confidence around their own circuit.

Middle order duo Ryan Douglas and Luke Becker came out of a breathtaking Heat Ten with a 4-2, and when Masters and Worrall did the same in the very next heat, Wolves were just ten behind heading into the interval.

But with Matej Zagar continuing his unbeaten night for the Aces after the restart, a 5-1 from home pairing Max Fricke and Brady Kurtz sealed the deal for Belle Vue with two races to spare.

Whilst naturally disappointed in defeat, team manager Peter Adams wasn’t too concerned with the result and was keen for his riders to take as many positives as they can from the clash.

“Belle Vue were very strong,” he said. “I mean we knew before we kicked off that this would be a difficult fixture for us because they’ve strengthened their team significantly with Zagar - and you saw the score he returned.

“It was a difficult night made more difficult when Nick Morris crashed out in his second ride.

“They’ll be a handful around here all season long and when you look at the scorechart, we actually won the second half of the meeting from Heat Eight onwards.

“We’re not downhearted at all, I thought we were very creditable here despite not taking any points.”

Morris has been pulled out of Thursday’s (June 16, 7.30) Second Round of the Premiership Pairs at Ipswich - Ryan Douglas now partners Sam Masters, just as he did in the opening event as they narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot.

BELLE VUE 51: Matej Zagar 15, Brady Kurtz 10+1, Max Fricke 9, Tom Brennan 6+1, Jye Etheridge 4+2, Charles Wright 4+1, Norick Blodorn 3.