Hungry Wolves looking to trump Aces again

Sam Masters and Nick Morris tussle with Belle Vue No.1 Max Fricke (Photo: Christine Simcock)

The Parrys International Wolves have enjoyed plenty of success against their rivals in recent times, coming out on top on the last eight occasions in all competitions.

On their previous trip to the National Speedway Stadium, they won 48-42 in the Premiership League Cup in an impressive first away day display of the year.

Since then the Parrys International Wolves have demonstrated more encouraging signs on the road, taking six league points from their trips to Ipswich, Peterborough and Sheffield.

That could have, and probably should have, been more though as in two of those fixtures, they have seen further victories slip away from them by conceding a 5-1 in the last race to be on the wrong end of a 46-44 scoreline.

But still averaging two points per Premiership meeting so far, the Monmore men will be pleased with their overall start to the campaign.

After a difficult cup run to start the year, tonight’s opponents Belle Vue have picked up since their league programme got underway.

The Aces were certainly boosted by the signing of Slovenian star Matej Zagar and since his arrival, have won all three of their home fixtures and sit second in the current Premiership standings.

Parrys International Wolves team manager Peter Adams is expecting another close top-flight contest but would love to see his side end the Aces’ home streak and jump above them in the table.

He said: “Belle Vue have got a very good team.

“They’ve certainly improved since the last time we were there.

“But we’re doing alright on our travels, we’ve beaten them the last eight times on the bounce and we’ll be looking to make it nine on Monday.”

BELLE VUE: Max Fricke, Jye Etheridge, Matej Zagar, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Norick Blodorn, Tom Brennan.