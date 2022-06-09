Wolves looking to show their mettle in Steel City

Sam Masters Picture: Paul Rose Wolves skipper Sam Masters

The Parrys International Wolves have won three of their four away meetings in all competitions so far this season – and their only defeat was snatched away from them in a last-heat decider at Ipswich where they still earned a consolation league point. Masters and his team-mates are still on a high from claiming all four league points available at reigning Champions Peterborough with a 50-40 triumph last Thursday though.

And with Wolves the only team to taste success at Sheffield so far in 2022, the club captain insists all riders will be travelling to the Steel City with plenty of belief, despite the hosts registering their biggest win of the season last time out at Owlerton.

“Of course it would be nice if we could go there and win again like we did last time,” Masters said. “They’re going to need to up their game to beat us because they already know that we’re good around there. But they are a good team too, they had an awesome start to the season, so we need to make sure we’re at our best also.

“We’ve got Leon (Flint) back at reserve this time and when we’ve got a full team who are all firing, we take some stopping. I’d be happy to come away with something from there – but we’re going for another away win that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, with away and home fixtures against current league leaders Belle Vue following in the Parrys International Wolves’ schedule, team manager Peter Adams believes this could be a significant period in his side’s season.

“We’ve got some difficult matches now up ahead,” he said. “I think we’ll know a lot more about where we’re actually at after these next three.”

After being set to miss Monday’s abandoned home fixture against Peterborough, Steve Worrall is expected to be back in Wolves’ line-up on Thursday.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Craig Cook, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain.