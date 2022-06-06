Wolves return home with a hat-trick in their sights

Sam Masters

The Parrys International Wolves beat the reigning Champions on their own patch on Thursday, claiming all four league points on offer with a 50-40 victory at Alwalton.

It was a result that left the Monmore men one point off the top of the current league standings – and their opponents bottom of the pile, pointless from five fixtures.

But the Parrys International Wolves will not be taking anything for granted with Peterborough containing racers who are fans of the Black Country circuit.

Chris Harris, who stormed to an 18-point maximum in Thursday’s meeting, won two of his British Finals at Monmore while Scott Nicholls also won two of his seven British Championships at the home of the Wolves too.

Elsewhere, Danish star Hans Andersen proved his liking for the track last season, scoring double figures in each of Peterborough’s three visits.

But with Wolves, seemingly, growing in confidence meeting by meeting, it all builds towards an intriguing contest on Monday.

Skipper Sam Masters said: “We know some of these Peterborough boys are really good around Wolves so we’ve got to stay on our game even though they’re not having the best of runs. They’re going to turn it around at some point because their team isn’t too much different to last year and they won the league.

“We need to try and get some more points off them while they’re down - they’ve got a few riders struggling.

“Hopefully after Monday they can pick it up for our sake and start beating some other teams while we keep up the winning ways!”

Children aged five and under are admitted free while it’s just £1 for youngsters agedsix-12.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.