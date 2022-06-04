Peter Adams happy as Wolves respond in style on the road at Panthers

Peter Adams (Jonathan Hipkiss)

Wolves were saw off 48-43 at home by Ipswich last month and targeted revenge on the road in Suffolk but just came out on the wrong side of a 46-44 scoreline.

But, after returning to winning ways at home to Sheffield at the beginning of the week, the Monmore side delivered a standout victory on the road at the 2021 Premiership champions, as Peterborough were downed 50-40.

“We needed to erase the damage done by the home defeat to Ipswich by recording something on the road,” said Adams. “We got very close at Ipswich, we should have won there but just missed out, but the boys acquitted themselves really well, it’s a relief to have our two reserves in position taking the weight off one another.

“I think we saw on Monday that Drew (Kemp) is gradually getting it dialled in at Monmore, and it will be interesting to see how he and Leon do on Monday now.

“I think Sam and Steve like riding together, and it’s important in any match to get off to a good start.

“Sam has been in the form of his life in the last month and Steve tonight had a very strong meeting, and fully merited his Heat 15 appearance.”

Skipper Sam Masters and Steve Worrall set the visitors stall out early on with thrilling 5-1 heat one success – one of three 5-1 scores in Wolves’ favour in the first five heats.