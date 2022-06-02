Wolves targeting a Panthers double

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Drew Kemp.

The Parrys International Wolves head to Alwalton in confident mood after picking up their biggest win of the season (54-36) at home to Sheffield on Monday at Monmore.

That performance also saw reserve Drew Kemp spring to life with his best score in Wolverhampton colours (7+1) in a much-improved display from the triple British Under-19 Champion.

He is hoping he’ll be able to provide similar support for Wolverhampton’s top five in both of their upcoming fixtures against the Panthers, with Rob Lyon’s side visiting the Black Country on Monday (June 6, 7.30).

And while the reigning Premiership Champions are yet to register a single league point from their first four meetings, Kemp knows it will still require a professional performance from him and his team-mates.

“You can’t write a team like Peterborough off,” Kemp said.

“They’ve certainly got some good riders and some very experienced riders at that.

“But with the way things are going at the minute I definitely think it’s somewhere we can go to and win.

“We’ve got some good riders who are good around Peterborough; Dougy (Ryan Douglas) won the Ben Fund there at the start of the year and Sam (Masters) always seems to win a fair few races around there.

“We won’t be resting on our laurels but it’s definitely somewhere we can go to feeling confident that we can add some more points to the league table.”

The Parrys International Wolves currently sit on seven points from four Premiership fixtures – four points behind early leaders Belle Vue with two meetings in hand.

And with things already getting tight between five of the top-flight’s six sides in the standings, team manager Peter Adams is keen to reclaim the points they missed out on when they were beaten by Ipswich at Monmore last month.

“We need to recover that home defeat to Ipswich – and the sooner we do that, the more comfortable I’ll be and the more sleep I’ll be getting,” Adams said.

“I thought we’d got that in our pockets at Ipswich last Thursday but it just slipped out of our grasp.

“So Thursday at Peterborough presents us with another opportunity and the boys know what they need to do.”

PETERBOROUGH: Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Hans Andersen, Ulrich Ostergaard, Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Jordan Jenkins.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.