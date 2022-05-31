Wolves celebrate birthday by storming to a win

Tussling for position. Picture: Steve Feeney

The Parrys International Wolves beat Sheffield 54-36 to end the Tigers’ unbeaten Premiership start in the process – just as they did in the League Cup earlier in the month.

In front of a bumper crowd at Monmore Green, there was nothing to separate the two sides in the first half of the clash.

But a stunning second half display saw Peter Adams’ men send out a statement of intent to their top-flight rivals with a big victory over many people’s pre-season favourites.

On a night of great entertainment, they found themselves tied after Heat Eight.

But the Wolves won the last seven races, finding a heat advantage in each to romp to victory.

Nick Morris and Sam Masters led the way for the Wolves with 12 points apiece, with the latter only being denied a maximum in Heat 15. Steve Worrall achieved paid double figures, teaming up with Masters for a hat-trick of 5-1s in all three of their programmed rides together.

Ryan Douglas sat out of Championship duties on Saturday after aggravating a shoulder injury on Friday and didn’t look his usual, comfortable self around his home circuit.

But after dropping points in his opening ride, the Aussie still came up with three dogged rides to chip away at the opposition and even rounded off with impressive back-to-back race wins.

Reserve Drew Kemp enjoyed easily his best performance in Wolverhampton colours, with arguably his pick of the bunch coming in Heat 12 as he hunted down Grand Prix racer Jack Holder and 2017 British Champion Craig Cook to bring the house down with a paid victory.

Luke Becker steadily improved as the night went on and sealed a confidence boosting win over in-form Sheffield star Tobiasz Musielak in his final outing.

And while Leon Flint only managed one point on his comeback from injury, he was in the mix of the action early on and will be relieved to be back on track after a month on the sidelines.

The Parrys International Wolves head to reigning Champions Peterborough on Thursday (June 2, 7.30) who are yet to pick up a league point so far this campaign.

WOLVERHAMPTON 54: Sam Masters 12+1, Nick Morris 12, Steve Worrall 8+2, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Drew Kemp 7+1, Luke Becker 6, Leon Flint 1.