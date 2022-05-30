Wolves finally back to full strength with Leon’s return

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Leon Flint.

Rising star Leon Flint has missed all of the month’s fixtures so far with a shoulder injury, but will line-up at reserve after a more than encouraging comeback over the weekend.

He scored 18 points in two meetings for Championship club Berwick, including a 12-point haul against a powerhouse Glasgow outfit.

It’s a big boost for the Parrys International Wolves, who have struggled for points from reserve in recent weeks. Meanwhile, flying Ryan Douglas is also expected to be fit for tonight’s first home fixture in three weeks.

The Aussie aggravated a shoulder injury while on Championship duty on Friday and sat out of Scunthorpe’s trip to Leicester on Saturday as a precaution.

But he’s determined to take his place in the Parrys International Wolves septet, particularly after his absence in the last home meeting saw the Monmore men slip to a defeat against Ipswich.

Tonight’s meeting sees Wolverhampton take on a Sheffield side who have won all three of their Premiership fixtures so far.

But it’s the Wolves who are the only side to inflict defeat on the Tigers in any competition so far.

A solid top five display saw them win 46-44 in South Yorkshire 11 days ago, and while the scoreline wasn’t enough to see them through to the League Cup final, it was a result which certainly underlined the Parrys International Wolves’ credentials.

With the fixture taking place in the latest school holidays, all children aged 13 and under will be admitted free of charge.

There will also be a play bus to keep junior supporters entertained before the meeting and there is a special second half set of races too.

The Wolf Cubs will lock horns with a Heathens side – with a father and son battle on the management side of things.

Peter Adams, who enjoyed multiple successes with the old Dudley Wood outfit in the 1980s, will be temporarily reverting to filling the programme in for the opposition while his son Chris will be looking to outwit his dad as manager of the hosts.

Tonight will also be a special occasion as it marks 94 years to the day since the very first meeting at the famous venue.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.