Wolves hit road for first time in league this year

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Ipswich Witches - 9th May 2022

The Parrys International Wolves will be looking to gain revenge over the Witches after being beaten by the Suffolk side at Monmore Green earlier this month.

However, Peter Adams’ men were boosted by their Premiership League Cup win at Sheffield last Thursday.

And while they may have narrowly missed out on a place in the Final, they became the first side to defeat the South Yorkshire outfit who were tipped by many as pre-season favourites.

“I was super proud of the boys with the performance they gave,” said team manager Peter Adams. “It was a terrific performance and it was a good measure of just where we’re at at the minute.

“There a huge amount of positives to be taken from it and we will take plenty into our upcoming Premiership matches.”

Wolverhampton again run with their familiar looking riding order with No.8 Joe Thompson continuing at reserve for the sidelined Leon Flint, who is aiming to test his comeback for Championship club Berwick at the weekend.

Ipswich will be operating rider replacement for German winter signing Erik Riss who is competing in the World LongTrack Championships.

Ipswich: Jason Doyle, Erik Riss R/R, Danny King, Ben Barker, Troy Batchelor, Paul Starke, Danyon Hume.