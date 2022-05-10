Tricky night for Wolves as the Ipswich Witches win

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Ipswich Witches - 9th May 2022

It was a well below par performance by the Parrys International Wolves who were restricted to just four heat winners against the Witches who made it two out of two in the Premiership after a tough League Cup campaign.

Already without Rising Star Leon Flint through a shoulder injury, the Wolves were dealt a further blow on the morning of the meeting.

Ryan Douglas, who has been in some fine early season form, crashed whilst racing in Poland on Sunday and was ruled out with a neck problem.

It made a tricky looking task even trickier and the Wolves never seemed to settle into the tie.

They gated on a 5-1 in the opener but 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle eventually worked his way past both home riders.

First he charged underneath Wolves No.1 Sam Masters before forcing his way under Steve Worrall on the entrance to the final lap.

Paul Starke looked set to lead home a share of the spoils in the second, but a last lap engine failure for the Ipswich reserve gifted Wolves a 5-1.

The visitors hit back in style though with three successive heat advantages to open up an 18-12 lead with five races gone.

A quick response was needed from Peter Adams’ side – and they delivered the goods with back-to-back maximums.

Firstly, captain Masters made the gate and drifted fellow Aussie Troy Batchelor wide, creating a path for Worrall to cutback into second.

Then in Heat Seven, Morris hit the front with youngster Drew Kemp forcing an error from Ben Barker on bend three as the hosts retook the lead by two points.

The Witches arrived in the Black Country with renewed belief after winning their first league fixture at home to Belle Vue last Thursday – and that showed as the Suffolk side reeled off five straight heat advantages.

They almost nipped back ahead with another 5-1 in Heat Eight, but Worrall secured second ahead of Danyon Hume in an intriguing battle. Wolves’ cause wasn’t helped when guest Thomas Jorgensen broke the tapes and was handed a 15-metre handicap in Heat Nine – and a third maximum of the night did follow for the visitors.

Masters could only split the Ipswich riders in Heat Ten before Doyle steamed under Morris into bend three.

Morris was sent out as a tactical substitute in Heat 12 but charged into bends one and two with too much speed as Ipswich managed a third straight 4-2.

When Doyle won his fourth race of the night in Heat 13 the result was all-but confirmed – and it was made mathematical when Barker took the chequered flag in the penultimate heat.

The Parrys International Wolves now prepare to head to Sheffield on Thursday, May 19 (7.30) for a Northern Group decider in the Premiership League Cup.

WOLVERHAMPTON 42: Sam Masters 11+1, Nick Morris 10+1, Drew Kemp 6+2, Steve Worrall 6+1, Luke Becker 4, Thomas Jorgensen 3, Joe Thompson 2+1.