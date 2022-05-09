Wolves star Ryan Douglas out of Ipswich clash

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Ryan Douglas.

The Aussie crashed whilst racing in Poland on Sunday and has some severe discomfort in his neck, he has flown back to the UK to seek further medical advice.

It's a blow for the Parrys International Wolves as Douglas struck a paid maximum in their opening 53-37 league win over King's Lynn last week - but it's the man who top scored for the visitors seven days ago who will come in as a guest.

Danish racer Thomas Jorgensen impressed for the Stars with 14-points and will now step in at No.4.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Rising Star Anders Rowe has also pulled out of the fixture through illness. The Witches' No.8 Danyon Hume will take his place.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Thomas Jorgensen, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.