Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves star Ryan Douglas out of Ipswich clash

By Jonny DrurySpeedwayPublished: Comments

IN-FORM Wolverhampton star Ryan Douglas has been ruled out of tonight's (Monday, 7.30) home clash with Ipswich at Monmore Green.

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Ryan Douglas.
SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Ryan Douglas.

The Aussie crashed whilst racing in Poland on Sunday and has some severe discomfort in his neck, he has flown back to the UK to seek further medical advice.

It's a blow for the Parrys International Wolves as Douglas struck a paid maximum in their opening 53-37 league win over King's Lynn last week - but it's the man who top scored for the visitors seven days ago who will come in as a guest.

Danish racer Thomas Jorgensen impressed for the Stars with 14-points and will now step in at No.4.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Rising Star Anders Rowe has also pulled out of the fixture through illness. The Witches' No.8 Danyon Hume will take his place.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Thomas Jorgensen, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.

IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Erik Riss, Danny King, Ben Barker, Troy Batchelor, Paul Starke, Danyon Hume.

Speedway
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News