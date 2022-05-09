Wolves are ready to face a former world champion

Speedway - Wolverhampton Wolves vs Kings Lynn Stars - 2nd May 2022.

The Parrys International Wolves got their league campaign off to a winning start last Monday with a comfortable 53-37 victory over King’s Lynn. It was a solid performance from the Monmore men with three of the club’s top five riders going unbeaten by an opponent.

Next up they do battle with Ipswich who, after losing all four fixtures in their Premiership League Cup group, beat Belle Vue in their league opener on Thursday.

The Witches pulled off the signing of 2017 world champion Jason Doyle for this season and last week introduced former Great Britain international Ben Barker to their team.

And despite many fancying the Wolves to make it two out of two based on early year form, Adams says it will require another professional performance from his riders.

“Having missed the play-off cut in 2021, the East Anglians will be keen to post a more productive total this time around,” Adams said. “Their winter capture of Jason Doyle was a clear signal of intent and it’s great to see quality like the hard charging Aussie icon back plying his trade here in the UK and I’m sure all of our boys will relish their clashes with him. Last week, it was a very strong performance, particularly among the top five, they rode very well and were on their game.

“While we’re hopeful of course of adding another three points to our stockpile, we certainly won’t be taking anything for granted.”

Rising star Leon Flint remains sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained last weekend – club No.8 Joe Thompson will again stand in at reserve.

Children aged five and under are admitted free throughout the 2022 season at Monmore Green, while it’s just £1 for children aged six-12.

Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.