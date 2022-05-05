Notification Settings

Wolves clash is off as rivals unsure if new floodlights will be ready

By Russell Youll

Wolves Premiership trip to King’s Lynn tonight has been postponed with the Norfolk side struggling to upgrade their floodlights in time for the meeting.

Ongoing electrical work at the Adrian Flux Arena, with the installation of new floodlights, cannot be guaranteed to be ready in time for the meeting.

The work was due to take place in the close season but had to be rescheduled, and unfortunately this week has progressed slower than anticipated.

King’s Lynn promoter Keith Chapman said: “We sincerely apologise to everyone, the plan was to have this done several months ago, but it’s a situation that’s out of our control.

“The work has been taking place at the stadium and it has hit several snags along the way which has put things behind schedule.

“The volume of equipment inside the Arena also has an impact on my ability to prepare the track for the meeting.

“We’ve kept the SCB informed all the way on this, and the last thing I want to do is have everyone come along on Thursday and then find out at teatime that we have no lights. That wouldn’t be fair on people.

“Our apologies to Wolverhampton, and we look forward to welcoming them later in the season.”

Speedway
