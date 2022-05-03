Dream start for Wolves in big win over the Stars

Wolves v Kings Lynn

The Parrys International Wolves controlled the fixture at Monmore Green, with trio Ryan Douglas, Sam Masters and Nick Morris all unbeaten by an opponent. It took them a bit of time to get into their full stride though with three of the opening four races shared with very little separating the two sides in the early exchanges.

Wolves skipper Masters produced a classy ride to take Heat One as he went from third to first off bend two with a smart inside manoeuvre.

That was before Richie Worrall, who has been racking up the points for King’s Lynn throughout their cup campaign, claimed the battle of the reserves with a quick getaway from the starting tapes.

But it was in Heat Three that the Wolves drew first blood when Luke Becker and Ryan Douglas outgated their opponents to claim the first 5-1 maximum of the night before Nick Morris made the most of some quick reactions to take control of the fourth.

Middle order duo Douglas and Becker extended Wolves’ lead to six, with the latter eventually having to settle for third after an exciting tussle with King’s Lynn’s Thomas Jorgensen.

After finishing last in Heat One, Steve Worrall then found himself underneath the air fence in the original staging of Heat Six.

But fired up, he dusted himself down and charged around his rivals in the re-run to strike a big 5-1 for the Monmore men to move 23-13 ahead. Morris made it two out of two with a commanding ride in Heat Seven before the visitors clawed a couple of points back in the eighth.

They were actually well placed for a 5-1, but Worrall had other ideas as he blasted around the boards to split the Stars’ duo of Jorgensen and Jack Thomas.

Douglas and Becker registered their third heat advantage in the ninth. Douglas squeezed by the outside line down the back straight to keep his unbeaten night going while Becker capitalised on a mistake from Richie Worrall who got out of shape on bend three, lap two.

Heat Ten saw Masters and Steve Worrall combine for another maximum before Morris coasted to a third straight victory in Heat 11.

With King’s Lynn captain Josh Pickering withdrawn through illness, in-form Jorgensen came in to take the chequered flag. But Becker denied the visitors a 5-1, working his way past Richard Lawson before closing in on the lead in the latter stages.

It was Heat 13 which saw the victory confirmed for the Wolves though, when Masters and Morris continued their dominance with a fourth maximum of the evening for the hosts - also ensuring the visitors headed back to Norfolk with nothing to show for their efforts in the process.

The Parrys International Wolves head to King’s Lynn on Thursday (May 5, 7.30) before hosting Ipswich back at Monmore next Monday (May 9, 7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 53: Ryan Douglas 14+1, Nick Morris 11+1, Sam Masters 11+1, Steve Worrall 7+1, Luke Becker 7, Drew Kemp 2, Joe Thompson 1+1.