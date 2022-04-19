Wolves trump Aces in a superb Easter double

Wolverhampton Speedway - Wolves v Belle Vue Aces - League Cup - Monday 18th April 2022.

The Parrys International Wolves sealed a 50-40 win in front of a bumper crowd at Monmore Green last night, after beating the Aces 48-42 on their own patch in Manchester earlier in the day.

The six-points accumulated sees the Black Country outfit keep the pressure on Northern Section leaders Sheffield – and the two clubs will meet in the Steel City on Thursday, May 19 for a crunch clash with a place in the Final on the line.

Peter Adams’ side took control early on to open up a 9-3 lead after two races and they looked comfortable throughout.

Former British Champion Charles Wright kept the visitors in with a shout with a stunning display, but when Nick Morris and Sam Masters struck a 5-1 in Heats 13 and 15 the result was put beyond any doubt.

Before racing commences, the Monmore crowd also paid tribute to speedway and sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson, who sadly died aged 52 last week.

The Parrys International Wolves are next in action when they launch their league campaign against King’s Lynn at Monmore on Monday, May 2 (8pm).

WOLVERHAMPTON 50: Sam Masters 12+2, Nick Morris 12+1, Steve Worrall 8+1, Luke Becker 8+1, Ryan Douglas 5, Drew Kemp 3, Leon Flint 2+1.

BELLE VUE 40: Charles Wright 16, Tom Brennan 9, Brady Kurtz 7, Jake Allen 4+1, Max Fricke 4+1, Norick Blodorn 0, Jye Etheridge 0 (Withdrawn).Earlier in the day, Wolves ran out 48-42 victors after a hard-fought battle in their traditional bank holiday clash at a sunny National Speedway Stadium to keep their Premiership League Cup aspirations alive.

Skipper Sam Masters (11+2) combined brilliantly with in-form Aussie Ryan Douglas (13+1) in Heat 15 to secure victory and dump the Manchester outfit out of the Cup in the process.

Former Belle Vue star Steve Worrall proved to be a thorn in the Aces’ side, joining forces with Masters on two occasions for important 5-1 advantages on his way to an impressive paid-11.

British youngster Drew Kemp played a key role for Peter Adams’ side down at reserve with seven points from six rides – with fellow Brit Leon Flint struggling with his machinery and failing to trouble the scorers.

Wolves took an early lead in Heat One with a 5-1 courtesy of Masters and Worrall and managed to keep Belle Vue at arm’s length throughout proceedings despite being pegged back in Heat Four by home captain Brady Kurtz and Speedway of Nations winner Tom Brennan striking back to level the scores.

An instant response followed in Heat Five with Masters and Worrall showing a clean pair of heels to Jake Allen and Charles Wright - and the Monmore men never looked back from that point onwards to add three crucial points to their League Cup Northern section tally.

BELLE VUE 42: Tom Brennan 10+2, Max Fricke 10, Charles Wright 8+1, Brady Kurtz 8, Norick Blordorn 4+1, Joe Etheridge 2+1, Jake Allen 0.