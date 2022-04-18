Wolves Speedway tribute to ‘ambassador and great friend’ Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson Phil Taylor, Nigel Pearson and Will Adamson

It comes after the 52-year-old passed away in hospital on Friday after a sudden illness.

Nigel fulfilled many roles over the years at Monmore Green and promoter Chris Van Straaten says the news has stunned everyone at the club.

“It really is so tragic and first and foremost our thoughts go out to all of Nigel’s family and we send our heartfelt sympathies to them all,” he said.

“Nigel has spent many racenights at Monmore Green either as announcer, press officer or just as an avid supporter of speedway who loved the sport for everything it is.

“British Speedway hasn’t just lost its finest media ambassador in the history of the sport, but we’ve all lost a truly great friend who you were always guaranteed to have a laugh with.

“Life really can be so, so cruel and we’ll be holding a minute’s applause before the start on Monday as we remember Nigel and everything he did for all of us.”

The Parrys International Wolves travel to Manchester at noon before hosting the Aces at Monmore Green later the same evening (8pm).

With Sheffield winning all three of their fixtures so far and sitting top of the Northern Section, Wolverhampton know they need to come away from their two Bank Holiday meetings with a minimum of five points to keep their hopes of a place in this year’s Premiership League Cup Final alive.

Said Van Straaten: “From the racing point of view on Monday, there’s still a job to be done.

“Belle Vue have become our nearest and greatest rivals in recent seasons and our meetings are always highly anticipated.

“They’re always keenly contested fixtures and we are often treated to some real, cracking contests between the two sides.”

Belle Vue include Grand Prix star Max Fricke, former British Champion Charles Wright and Tom Brennan who claimed a gold medal with Great Britain in last year’s unforgettable Speedway of Nations success.

Wolves No.8 Joe Thompson will be available for autographs and selfies in the build-up to the meeting at Monmore and a balloon artist will also be present for junior supporters.

In addition to the main 15 heats, there will also be some second half action too.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.