New Wolverhampton captain Sam Masters ready for the serious business to begin

Sam Masters (Jonathan Hipkiss)

After easing back into Monmore action last week with a friendly win over Birmingham, Parrys International Wolves face Sheffield at Monmore in their opening League Cup group outing.

And Masters insists the team will be ready for action against one of the most strongly-fancied teams in the Premiership.

Sheffield include new Grand Prix star Jack Holder and he’s supported by British champion Adam Ellis.

But Masters said: “The Birmingham meeting was useful for us to get back into the swing of things at Monmore Green but now it’s time for the proper business.

“We know if we win the League Cup group we get extra meetings, the same if we make it into the Premiership play-offs at the end of the season and that’s where we want to be.

“Sheffield have got a good team and they’ll give us a heck of a meeting on Monday night, I’m sure the fans will be in for a treat.

“But we’re feeling pretty good and we’ll go into the meeting to pick up the group points.”

Meanwhile, Masters was pleased with the runner-up spot in last weekend’s Ben Fund Bonanza at Peterborough.

Wolverhampton colleague Ryan Douglas was the winner, his second individual win of the year after finishing on top at Josh Auty’s testimonial.

“I’m pleased with second after the way my meeting started,” said Masters. “Having the outside gates in my first three races wasn’t idea especially at Peterborough,

“The track was really deep at the beginning and you had trouble passing so had to make some starts. I think I had one decent start all meeting.