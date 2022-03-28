New signings Steve Worrall and Drew Kemp available for Wolverhampton opener

Steve Worrall (Jonathan Hipkiss)

Worrall made the winter switch from Belle Vue and Kemp moves from Ipswich. Both riders have been based at Monmore before having raced for Cradley during their National League days.

Sam Masters will lead Parrys International Wolves having taken over the captaincy from Rory Schlein, who has retired.

The visitors bring in former Grand Prix star Chris Harris and Ben Barker to pep up their side with former Wolf Ashley Morris the new Birmingham skipper.

The Curtis Sport Brummies are expected to bring a decent following after the club were saved during the winter.

And Wolverhampton promoter Chris Van Straaten says it will be a nice way to start the season off all-round.

“I was really pleased to see Birmingham survive and we are delighted to welcome them to Monmore Green for the opening night of our 2022 campaign,” he said. “It’s also a special meeting to get us started because it’s in memory of a 90-year-old who was not only a team manager once upon a time for Birmingham, but was also a regular here at Monmore.

“So for our 2022 side to get out on track for the first time against Birmingham competing for the George Wallett Trophy is a great way to get the season up and running.”

The main 15 heats will be followed by some second half action as the Wolverhampton Wolf Cubs take on the Birmingham Bulls. Tickets are available on the gate with cash or card payment. Alternatively you can purchase your tickets in advance via the club website.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Steve Worrall, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint, Joe Thompson (No.8).