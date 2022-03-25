Sam Masters: All part of the plan

Sam Masters (pic Jonathan Hipkiss)

The 30-year-old takes over from Rory Schlein who retired from the sport at the end of last season.

Masters, who joined in 2016, is the longest-serving Wolf in the current pack and promoter Chris Van Straaten says Masters was a natural replacement for the role.

Van Straaten said: “He’s got a lot of experience and the fact he’s like a fine wine with the way he’s maturing with age is quite remarkable really.

“Sam just gets better and better and better every season it seems, he continues to progress and we feel he can really step up to the plate.”

Masters himself says it will be a proud moment to walk out as official club captain for the first time.