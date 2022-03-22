Chris Van Straaten: Wolves can deliver success

Wolves get set for their 2022 season. Back row, from left, Joe Thompson, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Leon Flint, Steve Worrall. Kneeling:Drew Kemp, Luke Becker with, centre, captain Sam Masters seated. Picture: Jeff Davies

Wolves’ new-look team fired up their bikes for the first time at Monmore Green last night, during an open practice session ahead of next week’s challenge match opener against Birmingham Brummies.

Van Straaten admits to having done some serious soul-searching after a frustrating end to the 2021 campaign, which saw Wolves knocked off the top of the Premiership standings with defeat to Peterborough in their final fixture, before being beaten over two legs by the same opponent in the play-off semi-finals.

He believes they are returning stronger and better equipped to finish the job this time around.

“The biggest disappointment was, after winning 15 meetings out of 20, we ended up with nothing,” he said.

“At the final hurdle we collapsed and if I am looking at the team, we have to accept Wolverhampton people have grown to expect success and we had to get it right this year.

“The way we have built the team with a strong top five and two of the brightest kids in world speedway, never mind British, at No.6 and No.7, I am looking forward to a very positive season.

“I am quietly confident. You can’t put a team together and not be. Sometimes you make a mistake. I am not sure what it was on track last year, when we just fell apart at the wrong time.”

Steve Worrall, who first made his name when racing around Monmore for Cradley Heathens in the National League, is the club’s big winter signing after deciding to call time on a seven-year stay with Belle Vue. Another former Heathen, talented youngster Drew Kemp, has also arrived as a replacement for the departed Broc Nicol.

Worrall will step into the shoes of long-time Monmore favourite Rory Schlein and Van Straaten admitted his availability had been something of a surprise. “Belle Vue have not replaced him yet. It was a strange move and full credit to them. He got in touch with them and said he wanted to come to Wolverhampton, we did things properly by getting in touch with them and told them and said if they released him we’d love to talk to him.

“When we were hosting the Heathens he was just starting his career. He knows the track, he obviously likes the track.

“Maybe he has gone a bit stale and looks at this as the chance to reignite his career. I am looking forward to it.”

Worrall, Kemp and the rest of the Wolves team got to grips with a different kind of racing prior to last night’s practice session, with a bonding session at Bilston’s Cannon Raceway go-karting.

Van Straaten and Adams, meanwhile, will tonight meet supporters for a pre-season talk-in at the Cleveland Arms pub, which begins at 7.30pm.

Australian Ryan Douglas, one of five riders returning to Wolves from last season, got his year off to the ideal start by winning Josh Auty’s testimonial at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

“I had a good season for Wolves last year and I feel like I am a better rider again this time around,” he said.

“The two meetings I have done so far have been promising. To win the league with Wolves this year would be a dream.

“Last year we started late because of the pandemic. It was still worrying for everyone. This year everyone has had a full winter knowing what is happening.