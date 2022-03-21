Wolverhampton speedway heroes return to the track

Wolverhampton Speedway

Then management duo Peter Adams and Chris Van Straaten will meet supporters for the popular Pre-Season Talk-In at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub tomorrow from 7.30pm.

Van Straaten said: “It’s always exciting for the boys to get out on the Monmore track for the first time and we’re looking forward to Monday night.

“It may only be a team practice but fans love to come along and get their first taste of the smell of the bikes and, of course, the sound of them blasting around the track.

“And both Pete and myself are looking forward to talking to supporters at the talk-in on Tuesday, always a popular event.”

Meanwhile Aussie ace Ryan Douglas started the season in perfect style by winning Josh Auty’s testimonial at Scunthorpe on Saturday.