Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton speedway heroes return to the track

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton Speedway supporters will tonight have the opportunity to watch the riders’ first laps of Monmore this year, starting at 6.30, with a set £2 admission supporting the NHS.

Wolverhampton Speedway
Wolverhampton Speedway

Then management duo Peter Adams and Chris Van Straaten will meet supporters for the popular Pre-Season Talk-In at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub tomorrow from 7.30pm.

Van Straaten said: “It’s always exciting for the boys to get out on the Monmore track for the first time and we’re looking forward to Monday night.

“It may only be a team practice but fans love to come along and get their first taste of the smell of the bikes and, of course, the sound of them blasting around the track.

“And both Pete and myself are looking forward to talking to supporters at the talk-in on Tuesday, always a popular event.”

Meanwhile Aussie ace Ryan Douglas started the season in perfect style by winning Josh Auty’s testimonial at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

He got the better of former British Champion Danny King in the final with home favourite Tero Aarnio third and Charles Wright fourth. Opening race night at Monmore is Monday March 28 against Birmingham to celebrate the Brummies continuing into 2022 after their future was in doubt.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News