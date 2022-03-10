Wolverhampton's Speedway Nick Morris heads back to UK ahead of new season

Nick Morris - Picture credit - TAYLOR LANNING (NIGEL PEARSON MEDIA)

Aussie ace Morris is ready to get down to business with practice days planned throughout the country ahead of the new season.

He has accepted invitations to testimonial meetings and is expected to hit the ground running.

“I’m due to land in Britain this weekend when the fun starts again,” he said. “It’s been great being home getting some sunshine and seeing everyone again and hanging out but this time of year is always great.

“The start of any season is always exciting and everyone starts again and has high hopes for a good season. I’m no different and can’t wait now for it to start again.”

Morris has confirmed his UK base will again be in Swindon and he will commute to Monmore on Mondays.

“I will be based in Swindon again,” he added. “I’ve been there for the past eight years and it just works perfectly for me.

“The set-up is spot on and I’m happy being there.

“I will be straight back into it the week after I arrive with a few testimonial meetings plus the press days. It’s going to be hectic but that’s exactly how I like it.

“We didn’t have a proper full season last year so it will be good to get back to some sort of normal this season.”

Wolverhampton will host their press day for members of the media at the base of their main team sponsors Parrys International in Cheslyn Hay on Monday, March 21, from midday.

Supporters will also now have the opportunity to watch the riders’ first laps of Monmore this year on that same evening (6.30), with a set £2 admission supporting the NHS.

Riders and Management will then meet supporters for the popular Pre-Season Talk-In at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub on Tuesday, March 22 from 7.30.