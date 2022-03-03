Ryan Douglas delighted to be part of new Ben Fund initiative

Ryan Douglas leads at Sheffield (pic Paul Rose)

The Ben Fund Bonanza, raising vital cash for the charity which benefits injured past and present riders, takes place at Peterborough on Sunday March 27 (2pm).

He will join Ben Barker, Ulrich Ostergaard, Sam Masters, Josh Auty, Scott Nicholls, Lewis Kerr, Charles Wright, Danny King, Jordan Palin and Thomas Jorgensen in the field.

Douglas is preparing for his trip back across to the UK from his Australia base and is pleased to add the event to a busy start.

He said: “It’s a great meeting to be a part of and so important for all the people who need the help and support of the fund.

“We all know it’s a dangerous sport and injuries play a huge part so any help the riders can get when injured is always a big help.

“The Ben Fund does such a great job and it was a pleasure to be asked to do this meeting. Peterborough is one of my favourite tracks so hopefully I can have a good meeting but the most important thing is for a great turnout and we raise money.

“It’s a busy couple of weeks now at the start of the season for me and it promises to be an exciting season. The aim is always to be better than the last one so I’m looking to push on to that next level now.”

Wolverhampton will host their press day for members of the media at the base of their main team sponsors Parrys International in Cheslyn Hay on Monday, March 21, from midday.

Supporters will also now have the opportunity to watch the riders’ first laps of Monmore this year on that same evening (6.30), with a set £2 admission supporting the NHS.

Riders and Management will then meet supporters for the popular Pre-Season Talk-In at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub on Tuesday, March 22 from 7.30.