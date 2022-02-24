Wolverhampton's Luke Becker 'hitting the road' for speedway season

Luke Becker

Becker is racing in the Premiership at Monmore Green but is also lined up for some league action in Poland and is keen to add to his schedule.

But because of the fluid schedule which can change at short notice with rain-offs, Becker is set to split his time between England and Poland.

“At the moment, I won’t have an actual base throughout the season,” he said. “I am super fortunate to have some great people that let me stay at their place when in the UK and the same sort of deal when I’m in Poland.

“Schedules change weekly, so having these options make life a lot easier on my part.”

Becker heads into the new UK season on the back of a third successive USA National Pairs title alongside former Wolves colleague Broc Nicol.

They got the better of Wroclaw duo Gleb Chuganov and Michal Curzytek in the final after the duo made the journey from Poland.

Said Becker: “I’m stoked for us to make it three in a row which is a great achievement for us.

“We don’t have much team racing here in America, so it is fun to have an actual meeting dedicated to it.”

Wolverhampton have confirmed their press day with members of the media at the Cheslyn Hay HQ of club sponsors Parrys International, successful coach tour operators, on Monday, March 21.

And in a change of plan supporters are now welcome to attend the evening practice session at Monmore from 6.30 with a £2 admission supporting the NHS.

The following night, March 22, the riders and management will meet the fans at the pre-season talk-in taking place at the Cleveland Arms sports bar on Stow Heath Lane close to the stadium from 7.30pm.