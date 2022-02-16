Notification Settings

Wolves’ Sam Masters is a winner after marathon drive

By Nigel PearsonSpeedwayPublished:

Wolverhampton racer Sam Masters put a 12-hour marathon drive behind him to win the Jason Lyons Solo meeting at Mildura Raceway.

Sam Masters

The hugely popular Aussie ace edged out former Sheffield and Swindon man Justin Sedgmen to take top spot in front of a lively crowd.

Masters paid tribute to his friend Lyons who organised the event, saying winning a meeting in his name was special.

“It was a long old drive to Mildura with the family so to come away with the win made it worthwhile,” he said. “Jason (Lyons) is something of a legend at Mildura and a top bloke to be around so to win his meeting does mean a lot.

“It was good to catch up with a few old faces and just hang out for the weekend and relax with friends. It’s a long old drive back home so I made sure I enjoyed the weekend away. I’m still looking at dates to fly back to England but time is passing now and the season will soon be here I guess.”

Meanwhile, former Wolves man Steve Johnston was back on a bike at the age of 50 – and he was also victorious!

Johnston swept to victory in the Western Australia State Championship at Pinjar Park, watched by his two young sons. Charismatic Johnston only had one season with Wolverhampton and didn’t reach his best form but was always popular.

Opening night of the season will see a Birmingham Brummies past and present team visiting Monmore on Monday, March 28.

Birmingham have been saved from closure with a new consortium taking over the club and will race at Championship level, a league below Wolves, in 2022.

Speedway
Nigel Pearson

By Nigel Pearson

Columnist@nigelpearson

Sports broadcaster/writer specialising in Football, Darts and Speedway for Sky Sports, IMG, BT Sport and talkSPORT.

