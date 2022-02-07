Wolverhampton riders sparking interest from new sponsors

Luke Becker

American ace Luke Becker and talented British youngsters Drew Kemp and Joe Thompson will all enjoy sponsorshipfrom high profile brand NGK Spark Plugs (UK) Ltd throughout the 2022 campaign which launches next month. And the company will also continue with an impressive support package for the full Parrys International Wolves team.

The instantly recognisable NGK logo will appear on the team race suits, around the track, on Eurosport interview boards, and in each home meeting programme. In addition, all the riders will receive NGK paddock mats and chairs.

John Money, who handles speedway sponsorship on behalf of NGK Spark Plugs (UK) Ltd, said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor Wolves and I’m sure all our customers who are speedway fans will be looking forward to following the team this season.”

Californian Becker, who is making plans for his return journey to the UK, said: “I’m really looking forward to another season with the club and we thank NGK for their invaluable support.

“I’ve done two years at Wolves already and have had nothing but good experiences. Riding there has taught me a lot on and off the bike and I believe has formed me into the rider I am now.”

Club owner Chris Van Straaten added: “Speedway and any professional support relies on commercial backing and the continuation of our partnership with NGK is very pleasing.

“Everyone connected with the Parrys International Wolves thanks John and all the team at NGK for their wonderful support and we look forward to seeing them from next month onwards.

“Their support supplements superbly the longest team sponsorship in the history of British Speedway with the brilliant Parrys International coach tour operators. It’s getting exciting!”