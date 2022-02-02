Teenager Luke Harrison to get first taste of league racing

Luke Harrison

Harrison will continue as the club’s mascot, something the club are relieved about as there were concerns his racing schedule would rule him out.

And from June the Scunthorpe-based rider will appear for the club in the new Premiership Junior League which follows senior meetings at Monmore.

Parrys International Wolves owner Chris Van Straaten is delighted to keep Harrison on board for the 2022 season.

He said: “We were unsure if Luke would be in a position to continue with a busy summer of individual competition ahead

“Luke will compete in the European 250cc Championships in the Czech Republic along with the inaugural Discovery FIM World under 16 Championship in Poland.

“He will turn 15 in June and will then be in a position to compete in the Parrys International Wolf Cubs junior team which will be racing at Monmore during the season after the main event.

“This will give him great experience and hopefully continue his development as a rider.”

The club have confirmed their opening night will be Monday March 28 when they face a Birmingham Past & Present side up to Premiership standard. The event will support New Cross Hospital in the city.

They will meet the media at Parrys International’s headquarters during the day of March 21 but this is not open to the general public.