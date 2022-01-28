Wolverhampton keen to welcome new speedway visitors after Michael Gove comments

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 27/01/2022 Michael Gove will be visiting the School of Architecture at the University of Wolverhampton. .. Wolves have extended an invite to Michael Gove

Most recently Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communites, declared his intention to spend more time in the area with 200 of his staff now based at i9 Railway Drive and a plan to increase that to 250. He has asked Express & Star readers for suggestions.

With other opportunities opening up in the region, Parrys International Wolves owner Chris Van Straaten has sent a ‘come and join us’ message with a minimum of 14 Monday night meetings planned throughout the year, starting on March 28.

“I was interested to read Michael Gove’s comments stating he intends to see more of Wolverhampton’s nightlife,” said Van Straaten. “Here at the speedway club we have the perfect product for a night out, whether it be as a casual observer on the terraces or as a corporate guest in the restaurant.

“Monmore Green has fabulous facilities and I would suggest Mr Gove tries a night at the speedway along with those who have relocated from London.

“It’s the perfect spectator sport and speedway fans are a friendly bunch who create a great atmosphere. Here at Wolverhampton we are always looking to welcome new supporters.”

The club have confirmed their press day with members of the media at the Cheslyn Hay HQ of club sponsors Parrys International, successful coach tour operators, on Monday, March 21.

The following night, March 22, the riders and management will meet the fans at the pre-season talk-in taking place at the Cleveland Arms sports bar on Stow Heath Lane close to the stadium from 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 22.