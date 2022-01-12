Luke Becker back to complete Wolves’ line-up for 2022

Luke Becker is back

And he’s paid tribute to the club for helping him develop into the rider he is today after two seasons at Monmore Green.

Becker joins Sam Masters, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Steve Worrall, Drew Kemp and Leon Flint in an impressive line-up as the club look to go one better than last year by reaching the Premiership Grand Final.

“I’m really looking forward to another season with the club,” Becker said from his California base. “I’ve done two years at Wolves already and have had nothing but good experiences. Riding there has taught me a lot on and off the bike and I believe has formed me into the rider I am now.

Successful

“Even though we didn’t make it into the finals last year, we still had a really successful season finishing top of the league and I’m super hungry to keep building on that moving into the new season.”

Becker is also looking forward to getting to know new signings Steve Worrall and Drew Kemp.

He said: “To have a mixture of a already strong young growing talent as well as a really solid rider with the experience Steve has, can be nothing but a bonus for the team.

“Personally I don’t know them that well but really looking forward to changing that and having them as wolves in 2022.”

He admits the retirement of Rory Schlein is a blow to the club and has paid tribute to the outgoing skipper.

“Everybody has said it multiple times, Rory was an awesome captain to the team and it’s tough to see him go,” he said.

“He filled the role perfectly and I’m sure many others can back me up on that.”

Becker admits there was very little chance of looking to change clubs in England, Poland and Sweden this year.

“I will be riding for all three of the same clubs in the different leagues,” he said. “I was happy with the progress I made in 2021 and there are no reasons to change anything this year. If I’m being used in all the meetings, then it should be a pretty busy schedule that I’m really looking forward to.

“I’m the type of person that would prefer being slammed busy than too much time on my hands. It’s looking like a super exciting season and I am counting down the days until we can get underway.”