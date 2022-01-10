Nick Morris agrees a new deal to stay a Wolf

Nick Morris in action Nick Morris

Aussie ace Morris is the penultimate member of the starting seven to be snapped up with the final piece in the jigsaw expected to be confirmed later this week.

He joins British youngsters Drew Kemp and Leon Flint, new signing Stevie Worrall and 2021 team members Ryan Douglas and Sam Masters.

And he says he’s looking beyond the 2022 season with Parrys International Wolves.

Speaking from his home in Queensland, Australia, Morris said: “It feels awesome to be back at Wolves, I’m so happy about it.

“It was always my first choice and it’s a club I hope to stay with for years to come.”

Morris has also given his seal of approval to new signings Worrall, who comes in from Belle Vue, and Kemp, who makes the switch from his local club Ipswich.

“I think the team is looking really good,” he said.

“Stevie is always a guy you want in your team because he’s a real nice guy and a great clean rider.

“He’ll be a great addition to the team and I’m sure he’ll find his feet pretty quickly with us.

“And Drew is an up and coming rider who’s been doing well and I think will do a good job for us.

“Both guys have experience of our track as opposing riders but also riding at National League level earlier in their career when Cradley were here.”

Morris is pleased to finally get back on a bike after spending time isolating on his return to Australia.

He said: “So far in Australia it’s been a bit of quarantine, I basically lost a month with that and have now got a bit of racing in which has been awesome with more to come.”

Now the festive break is over club promoters are expected to step up their fixture planning with the early stages of the season seeing Belle Vue and Sheffield visit Monmore in League Cup group meetings.