Wolves continue record speedway sponsor deal with Dave Parry

Dave Parry of Parry International Tours

Parry, who rode for Crewe Kings and was boss of Wolverhampton in the early 1980s, has renewed his sponsorship agreement with the Monmore Green club through his Cheslyn Hay-based coach tour company Parrys International.

It continues the longest running team sponsorship arrangement in the sport’s history and the team will continue to be known as Parrys International Wolves.

Said Parry: “We are proud to continue our sponsorship, we all know what a wonderful sport speedway is and we love to see the Parrys International brand gaining exposure from it. It is also very pleasing to welcome speedway supporters as customers, many of whom have become friends by joining us regularly for a coach tour holiday or a weekend away.

“Wolverhampton enjoy excellent coverage in the regional media carrying our company name and, of course, British Speedway enjoys excellent coverage on TV through Discovery on Eurosport and Quest.

“Despite many challenges to our industry over the last two years we are pleased to continue our support and we look forward to seeing many speedway fans throughout 2022.”

Sadly Parry has had to pull the plug on the open day which is traditionally held in January attended by a rider and management due to rising Covid rates and uncertainty over European travel at this moment.