Wolves swoop in to snap up Ace Worrall

Steve Worrall

Worrall has made the switch from Belle Vue after seven seasons with the Aces and returns to Monmore where he rode for Cradley back in 2014.

Parrys International Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten admits he was ‘surprised’ by Worrall’s availability as he went in search of a new challenge away from Manchester.

“I’d say his move here with the Heathens was the turning point in his career,” said Van Straaten. “He was unstoppable at National League level but was also riding superbly for his other clubs.

“I was surprised when he said he was looking for a fresh challenge and I wanted to talk to him.

“I believe he’s our type of rider at Wolverhampton, a good team man who never gives up and I believe this will be good for both Steve and for us as a club. He’s reached a certain level this season but I feel a move like this can add a spark and he can kick on from here.

“He has the task of replacing a rider who made himself a legend with supporters in Rory Schlein.

“Rory is a massive loss but I certainly believe in Steve we have the right man to step into his very big boots.”

Worrall joins Ryan Douglas, Sam Masters, Leon Flint and Drew Kemp in the side, with two more riders to be confirmed when the paperwork is complete. The club have confirmed Broc Nicol won’t figure in their plans for 2022.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed they will feature in a group also involving Belle Vue and Sheffield in the early season League Cup competition. And they will also host a round of the Premiership Pairs with all six clubs taking part.

Van Straaten added: “Six teams isn’t ideal but the prospects of early season visits from Belle Vue and Sheffield in the League Cup is exciting, as is the new Premiership Pairs competition. Like everyone else I hope the numbers in the Premiership can increase going forward.”

n Popular Yorkshireman Josh Auty is on his way back to Birmingham Brummies.

Auty, who reached the Elite League Grand Final with the club in 2013, becomes the third signing for the new season which starts next spring.

And he says it’s good to be back after enjoying his previous spell at Perry Barr.

“I really enjoyed my time at Birmingham,” he said. “So when the opportunity came along I was pleased to agree to go back there for 2022.