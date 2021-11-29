Speedway ticket details released by Wolverhampton Wolves boss

Chris Van Straaten

Club bosses have replaced the traditional season ticket with a book of 15 advance tickets for meetings applicable to meetings next year.

Prices have been confirmed at £260 adults and £215 concessions and are available as perfect Christmas presents and up until January 7 for initial sales. Parrys International Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten will also be on hand at the Monmore Green Stadium speedway office on Saturday, December 11, between 10am-2pm for sales of ticket books in person.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the positive response to news of the scheme,” said Van Straaten. “The beauty of this is that tickets are transferable so represent excellent value.

“Fans like to pop along to the stadium before Christmas and buy their season ticket so there’s no reason why they won’t do the same with these new ticket books which is why we’ll be there on December 11.

“There are fans who prefer the more personal touch and card and cash payments can be made at that time.”

Tickets can be purchased by BACS or cheque with forms available now from the wolverhampton-speedway.com/ticketoffice – the official club website.

Meanwhile, the club will announce a brand new signing for 2022 when they host their winter talk-in at the Cleveland Arms pub tonight.

Van Straaten and boss Peter Adams will be on hand to discuss the latest news including the signing, rules and much more.