Leon Flint is returning to Monmore for the new season

Leon Flint (Picture Paul Rose)

The 18-year-old has been named as the Parrys International Wolves’ first signing for 2022 after winning the hearts of the club’s loyal fan base this year.

The former British Youth champion was snapped up a month into last season, following Tom Bacon’s shock decision to quit the sport.

And Flint scored some important points from the reserve positions to help Wolves into the Premiership play-offs.

And now he’ll have the chance to continue his progression and development as part of British Speedway’s Rising Star programme.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Leon has agreed to come back to Wolverhampton in 2022.

“He proved to be a popular addition to the team last season and he certainly built up a relationship with our supporters.

“Not only is Leon a rider with a big future ahead of him, we also saw some progression during his time with Wolverhampton in 2021 also.

“Not only that though, he’s a nice lad and he came and settled into the team straight away.

“The Championship may have done away with it already, but I’m delighted the Premiership are continuing with the Rising Star programme and it gives Leon another opportunity to build with us at Wolverhampton.”

Flint will be present on Sunday, January 9 to meet supporters as main team sponsors Parrys International host their open day at their Cheslyn Hay base.

Meanwhile, Van Straaten and team manager Peter Adams will be speaking live to supporters on stage next week.

The club are staging their annual winter Talk-In on Monday, November 29 at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub on Stow Heath Lane.