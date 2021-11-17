Speedway star Harry Fletcher becomes youth champion

Harry Fletcher at a Amateur Motorcycle Speedway Academy event in Scunthorpe. Picture: Billy Parker

In 2017 thieves stole Harry Fletcher's KTM bike from the back of his father's van, hampering his chances of making it big in the sport.

But after his family were able to replace the £1,500 worth of equipment, Harry got back on the track.

Now, the 11-year-old from Wolverhampton has won the British Youth Championship after a successful ride in Plymouth last month.

"I'm delighted for him. He's tried really hard and never given up once, he always gives 100 per cent," his father Ian said.

"It was his dream to do it and get better, and he's realising it. He was also made formula grasstrack association cadet champion in 2019.

"He's planning to do another year on his 125cc bike and then he can then move up to 250cc when he's 13, which is just over a year away.

"I'm mega proud of him. His little brother Charlie has started racing now too, so he's another one to add to Team Fletcher!"

When asked if the youngster can go far in the sport, Ian added: "Hopefully! It's all down to cost and it's difficult, which is why we're trying to sort out some sponsorship.

"The better equipment we can get, the better he can get and he might get opportunities in Europe too. That would be amazing."

Anyone interested in sponsoring Harry can contact Ian on: ianfletcher77@hotmail.com.