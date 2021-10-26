Speedway season ends with a bang

With the 2020 season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year got off to a rocky start with only a limited number of fans allowed through the gate. However, with that put behind them, Wolves did not look back and their traditional season-closing Olympique was their 14th and final fixture staged at Monmore Green this year.
Scott Nicholls was the winner over 16 heats on a night where some exhibition 250cc races were thrown in before a fireworks display announced the end of the season. Wolves riders Nick Morris and Rory Schlein were second and third.